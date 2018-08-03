These 5 unusual items belong in your bathroom

You spend a large portion of your life in the bathroom. You use the toilet, bathe, get dressed, fix your hair, shave, brush your teeth, and clean all of the surfaces in there. That can add up to 1.5 years of your life.

Why not set up your bathroom to make the most of your time there? Here are five unusual things that can help.

Wall outlets with USB slots

Admit it, you take your phone into the bathroom. Don't worry, you're not alone. Out of 1,000 people polled by MiMedia, 69 percent used their mobile phones in the bathroom.

Bellatrix Systems Inc.

Think of how nice it would be to have a USB slot to charge your phone while you're in there. Pick up a plug adapter that has built-in USB ports. They don't take away from the outlets you already have, so you can still charge your toothbrush.

If you want something a little more permanent, you can purchase a wired wall outlet, like the eLine Outlet, that have USB ports built in. You can find them at your local home improvement store or on Amazon. These will take a little electrical work, so if you're not experienced, call a professional

A change jar

I don't know how many times I've told my family to clean out their pockets before they throw their pants in the laundry. I came up with a solution that doesn't end with me digging change out of the washer gasket.

Keep a change jar in each bathroom so that family members can drop coins in before they take off their clothes to shower. A little visual cue may be all you need.

Google Home

You may use your Google Home in many different rooms, but have you ever thought of using it in the bathroom? Before you say ew, hear me out.

Wouldn't it be nice to stream music while washing your hair or have a timer ready that can alert the kids when they've been in the shower too long? Taylor Martin has a bunch of bathroom ideas for the Google Home here.

Alexa

If you don't have a Google Home, don't feel left out. Alexa has a lot of helpful uses in the bathroom, too.

Not only can you listen to cool jams while you're in the shower, it can also help keep you on track during your morning routine. Here are a bunch of great ideas for incorporating Alexa into your bathroom space.

A can of Coke



No, the soda isn't to quench your thirst. You can actually clean your toilet with Coke. Keep one under the sink so you can grab it anytime the toilet bowl needs a refresh.

Pour a can into the toilet before you leave for work (it needs a few hours to work its magic), then, when you get home, scrub the bowl lightly with a toilet brush and flush. Stains and grime will be gone.