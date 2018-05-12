Twitter has a dark mode. Here's how to turn it on

You may know that YouTube has a dark mode for nighttime viewing, but did you know that Twitter also has a mode for nighttime tweeting? Or any scenario where you find the white background too bright? iOS has something approximating dark mode among other hidden features, but it's more effective to enable it on an app-by-app basis.

How to enable Night mode on Twitter for iOS

Open Twitter



Tap your profile in the top left



Tap Settings and privacy



Tap Display and sound



Toggle on Night mode



Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

With Night mode enabled, the background turns from white to black and text turns from black to white. But the colors of images and other art elements aren't inverted. If you're catching up on Twitter before heading off to bed, Night mode can make it easier on your eyes.