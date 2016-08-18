Quick tip: Turn your pepper mill into a sprinkles factory

Alina Bradford/CNET

There's nothing like sprinkles to make you feel like a kid again, but it you want a fancier take on decorating, you can make "gourmet" sprinkles out of just about any hard candy. All you need to make custom sprinkles is a pepper mill, a plastic bag, a towel and a hammer.

Buy a new one or clean out an old pepper mill and let it dry.

Put your hard candies in a sealable bag. Close the top of the bag and lay a folded towel down on your work surface.

Lay the bag on top of the towel and use a hammer to crush the candies a little. You really just want them broken into smaller pieces (about three or four pieces per candy).

Finally, toss the broken candies into the pepper mill. The mill will grind the candy into perfect little chips that can be used on ice cream, cakes and other desserts.

Candies to try

Any hard candy will work as sprinkles, but here are a few ideas to get you started:

Warheads

Gobstoppers

Lemonheads

Red Hots

peppermints

Life Savers

Cream Savers

Take grinding to the next level

You can take this idea to the next level by making a power grinder. Remove the lid. On most mills you'll see a metal prong sticking out of the center of the mill that fits perfectly in your drill where a drill bit usually goes. Just stick the prong into your drill and tighten it down in the bit holder. Pull the trigger on your drill and the mill will make sprinkles in record time.