This old iOS trick still works on iPhone X

Rick Broida/CNET

I'm a sucker for iOS shortcuts, like these 11 Mail tips you'll wish you'd known all along and these 10 tricks for the iPhone X.

There's one tip I've relied on for as long as I can remember, but with the arrival of the iPhone X, I feared it would vanish.

Here's the tip: In many, many apps -- Facebook, Twitter, Mail, web browser and more -- you can jump back to the top of the page just by tapping at the very top of the screen. It's really handy, though I'm always surprised by how many people don't know about it.

Here's the problem: The iPhone X has the infamous "notch" right in that spot, right where you'd ostensibly tap for an instant "scroll to top." And, sure, enough, if you tap inside the notch, nothing happens.

Thankfully, all is not lost. This trick still works -- you just have to work at it.

Specifically, you can still jump back to the top of a page or feed, as long as you tap just below the notch. There's not much room for error, here -- too high and nothing will happen, too low and you might end up tapping something interactive on the screen (like a link or email).

I find I can usually hit that sweet spot on the first try, though not always. I'm just glad the option is still there, because there are times when it saves me a lot of finger-swipe scrolling.

What's your favorite iOS tip?