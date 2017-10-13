This 2-second tip keeps your toilet clean

Alina Bradford/CNET

If you have a lot of people in your household, or your place is just where everyone likes to hang out, then you probably need to clean your toilet often. With seven teens in and out of my house on a regular basis, I was cleaning my toilet bowl every couple days.

It was getting tedious, so I tried those little blue tablets that you put in the tank to keep the bowl clean. I couldn't find one that worked, plus my youngest said the blue water creeped her out. I tried making homemade fizzing tablets. Those didn't work as well as l liked, either. Finally, I came upon a solution and it literally takes 2 seconds.

Use magic... sort of

All you need to do to keep your bowl clean is to drop a magic sponge (aka Magic Eraser) in the tank. It will slowly dissolve and coat the bowl with cleaning goodness every time the toilet is flushed. The best part is one sponge can last up to a month.

Placement is key

Just make sure you place it as far away from the drain as possible so it doesn't get in the way of the flushing mechanics. I wedged mine between the fill valve (the tube thing that has plastic hoses coming from it) and the wall of the tank.

Make magic on a budget

Magic sponges can be pricey. If you're on a budget be sure to take a look at CNET's post about how to make magic sponges for just a few cents.