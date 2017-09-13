These iPhones and iPads work with ARKit

You don't need the new iPhone X or even the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus to use and enjoy the AR apps that are set to hit with iOS 11. When Apple previewed iOS 11 earlier this year, it introduced ARKit for developers to create AR apps for the iPhone and iPad. With iOS 11 set to be released in a week, I expect ARKit apps to be the buzz of the iOS world this fall. If you have a semi-recent iPhone or iPad, you will be able to join in the AR fun and games.

According to Apple, ARKit runs on iOS devices with the A9 and A10 processors, as well as the new A11 Bionic-based iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X models that were just announced.

Based on Apple's guidelines, here are the iOS devices that will be able to run ARKit apps:

While you wait for ARKit apps to hit, take a look at some concepts, from an AR measuring-tape app to helping Airbnb guests find stuff in your apartment.