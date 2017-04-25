2:44 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The first step when troubleshooting any sort of electronic device is to restart it. Restarting, or performing a "soft" reset of an iOS device often fixes a keyboard that's decided to stop working, a camera that won't open and myriad other bugs and hiccups.

If you find yourself with an unresponsive iPhone 7 and attempt to restart it using the traditional method of holding the wake and home buttons at the same time, you're in for a surprise.

You now need to hold the wake and volume down buttons at the same time. After a few seconds of holding in the buttons, the Apple logo will appear on your iPhone's display, indicating it has restarted. Then you should be back in business.

Editor's Note: This post was originally published September 19, 2016, and has since been updated.