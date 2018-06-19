The FIFA World Cup is well underway, with upsets and memes aplenty. For a crash course on how to watch, who's playing and everything else you need to know about the six-week event, make sure to read our primer.

That said, it's not always possible or ideal to watch all the games. Maybe you're at work or at your daughter's dance recital and you just want to peek the scores really quickly without anyone noticing. Here are the fastest and easiest ways to track the progress of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On your computer

Of course, you could pop open a browser and just type "FIFA World Cup" into the search or address bar and Google will fill you in on all the things you've missed since you last checked.

However, if you want to be more discreet, consider using your computer's built-in search function.

Windows

On Windows, use Cortana. Press the Windows key and type "FIFA World Cup," but don't press Enter. The results of today's games and the score of ongoing games will appear, as well as games happening the following day.

Mac

If you're using a Mac, use Spotlight search or ask Siri. To ask Siri, just press the Siri button in the menu bar (or on the Touch Bar on your MacBook Pro ($2,699 at Apple)) and say, "FIFA World Cup." For Spotlight, either click the magnifying glass icon in the menu bar or press Command + Space and type in "FIFA World Cup." Like Cortana, Spotlight will show you results, ongoing game scores and the games coming up in the following days. Meanwhile, Siri will show you a chronological list of all the results and upcoming games.

From your smart speaker

If you have an Alexa or Google Home speaker nearby, you can ask it for a quick update on the World Cup, as well.

Google Home

For Google Home users, keeping up with scores and your team is easy. Just say, "Hey, Google, FIFA World Cup." It will give you all the results and ongoing game stats for the current day. If you want results from the previous day, just say, "OK, Google, FIFA World Cup yesterday," and for tomorrow's schedule, say, "OK, Google, FIFA World Cup tomorrow."

Alexa

Keeping up with the World Cup with Alexa is a little bit more involved. You'll need to enable a skill. Go to alexa.amazon.com and click Skills in the left menu. Search for World Cup Daily. To use the skill, say, "Alexa, open World Cup Daily." You can then interact with the skill and get daily scores updates, ask about different teams and players, etc.

You can also add the FIFA World Cup skill to your Flash Briefing. Then, when you say, "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing," you can get all the results and scores alongside your daily news.

On your phone

More than likely, you'll be keeping up with the FIFA World Cup from your phone. Naturally, there are countless ways to stay current with the goings on, but below you'll find the fastest or easiest ways.

Android

On Android, just use Google Assistant to get the latest from the World Cup. Long-press the Home button and say, "FIFA World Cup." Like when doing a Google search, you'll get all the latest results and ongoing game scores.

iOS

Likewise, asking Siri on iOS works just like asking Siri on MacOS. If you say, "FIFA World Cup," you'll get a chronological list all the results up to today and tomorrow's schedule. For faster results for just the current day's matches, say, "FIFA World Cup today."

theScore

If you want scores from your phone (either Android or iOS) without consulting one of the assistants, use the theScore app. When you first open the app after downloading, you can choose to follow the FIFA World Cup and choose your favorite teams. You can get push notifications for breaking news, as games start or end and when a team scores. But most importantly, you can add a widget for live updates at a glance.

On Android, long-press on the home screen to add a widget. Scroll until you see theScore widgets and select the Favorites Widget (the smaller 4x1 widget). Choose Live scores from the options and choose WCUP as the league.

On your iOS device, you'll want to add a widget to your Today View. Get to this by swiping right from your main home screen or by pulling down Notification Center and swiping right. Scroll to the bottom and tap Edit and find theScore in the list. Tap the plus sign to add it and drag to rearrange. You can now view this information without ever unlocking your phone — just swipe right on your lock screen. Tap Show More to see the full day's summary.

