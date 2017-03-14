Take the Android Taste Test to easily customize your phone

Die-hard Android fans don't hesitate to tout the ability to completely customize your Android phone's overall look as a benefit over Apple's iOS.

But how do you know where to start? Android can be downright confusing. There are launchers, icon packs, wallpapers, widgets and so much more you can tinker with.

Google wants to take the guesswork out of the process and thus has created the #myAndroid Taste Test website.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Visit the site, either from your phone or on a computer. You're tasked with answering 22 questions without debating, but just reacting. Questions range from whether or not you like strong, vivid colors or round icons.

At the end of the questionnaire, Google presents you with three custom looks created based on your answers.

Scroll down to view each part -- be it a launcher or icon pack -- of the look, complete with links to install the respective item on your Android device. So far, the service has come up with some solid recommendations based on my answers.

Now, if only it could set up each launcher and arrange the icons for you.