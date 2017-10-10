Still want to install iOS apps with iTunes? You're in luck

Apple recently removed the option to download and install apps using iTunes on your computer. The move makes sense as most of us never even connect an iOS device to a computer, let alone install apps through iTunes. But if you're one of the people liked the option and were upset about its removal, you're in luck.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to back up an iPhone

A Reddit user noticed that Apple had quietly published iTunes version 12.6.3 on its support site. This version of iTunes still lets you install and manage apps on an iOS device. iTunes 12.7 is the current public version.

Apple posted the older iTunes for its enterprise users who rely on iTunes to manage app deployment within a company. You can get more details and revert back to iTunes 12.6.3 by visiting this Apple support page. Just click on your OS to download the proper version.

Once iTunes is installed, you can once again use it to install and manage apps on your iOS device.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.