Jan Thijs/CBS Interactive

A new Star Trek crew takes to space on Sept. 24 when the premiere episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" launches. For the first time, a Star Trek show won't make its home on broadcast television, but rather through subscription streaming video services, including CBS All Access in the US and Netflix internationally. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Release date, episodes and timing

The premiere season of "Star Trek: Discovery," which launches Sept. 24 following NFL Sunday, will span a total of 15 episodes, but they won't air in one big string. The season is divided into two chapters. The first eight episodes will run through Nov. 5 and the second batch will launch sometime in January.

How to stream 'Star Trek: Discovery' in the US

The debut episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air on Sunday, Sept. 24, on CBS stations in the US following a late afternoon NFL game and news program "60 Minutes." The game could cause a slight shift in the schedule, so CBS says to expect the episode to start around 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available on CBS All Access. The second episode will then go live that night on the streaming service as an incentive for fans to subscribe.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month for a plan that includes commercials. If you want to skip the ads, you will need to pony up $9.99 a month for the commercial-free version. New subscribers may be eligible for a week-long free trial. Annual plans are available for $59.99 with limited commercials and $99.99 for the ad-free service.

You can watch CBS All Access on your computer or using most major devices, including Apple TV, Android, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Xbox One, Windows 10, Google Chromecast, Fire TV and PS4. You can also watch on smartphones and tablets through the CBS app for iOS, Android, Windows 10 or Amazon devices.

The debut is the only episode scheduled for live broadcast television. Subsequent episodes will be available exclusively through All Access on Sundays.

How to stream in the UK and Australia

UK and Australia fans who already subscribe to Netflix don't have to worry about adding another streaming video service to their stable. You're all set to go for "Discovery." Netflix will carry the series in 188 countries, with the US and Canada being notable exceptions. CBS Studios International announced last year each episode will be available within 24 hours of the US premiere.

Now that you're ready to watch, be sure to catch up on what we know so far about "Star Trek: Discovery," the new Starfleet crew, a fresh take on Klingons and its ties to the original 1960s series.

Meet the cast

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer has big stakes, bigger...

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.