Setting up Gmail's Vacation Responder

Let's face it, when you're on vacation the last thing you want on your mind is responding to e-mail. Wouldn't it be nice if Gmail could auto-respond to contacts while you're away? Well, it can! Follow these easy steps to set up the Vacation Responder:

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma





Step 1: Log into your Gmail account through the Web interface.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma





Step 2: Select the cog wheel in the top right corner and go to Mail Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the Vacation responder options.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma

Step 4: Enter the important information pertaining to your vacation--such as when you'll be leaving or returning, and perhaps some contact information for someone else in your office or at home.

Step 5: Click Save Changes at the bottom of the page once you've entered all the details you want to share.

And there you have it, a simple way to let people know that you're out of the office or away from home--instead of having relatives or co-workers feel like they are being ignored.