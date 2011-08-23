CNET también está disponible en español.

Setting up Gmail's Vacation Responder

Let people know when you're out of the office or away from your desk.

Let's face it, when you're on vacation the last thing you want on your mind is responding to e-mail. Wouldn't it be nice if Gmail could auto-respond to contacts while you're away? Well, it can! Follow these easy steps to set up the Vacation Responder:

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma


Step 1: Log into your Gmail account through the Web interface.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma


Step 2: Select the cog wheel in the top right corner and go to Mail Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the Vacation responder options.

Steps 3 and 4. Screenshot by Nicole Cozma

Step 4: Enter the important information pertaining to your vacation--such as when you'll be leaving or returning, and perhaps some contact information for someone else in your office or at home.

Step 5: Click Save Changes at the bottom of the page once you've entered all the details you want to share.

And there you have it, a simple way to let people know that you're out of the office or away from home--instead of having relatives or co-workers feel like they are being ignored.

