Save your Samsung Gallery Stories before they disappear forever

Alina Bradford/CNET

The story-sharing service for Samsung Gallery is ending on March 27, 2018. Until then, you need to make sure your Stories are safe from oblivion. Here's how.

Back it up

Stories can be backed up until the 27th, so you should get started saving right away.

Once the service ends, you will not be able to save or back up your content. Therefore, if you wish to store your content, please follow the instructions below to back it up. If there is not enough space left on your device, you may not be able to back up content.

Make sure there's available memory on your phone to add Stories. Open Gallery. Tap Stories tab. Select the Story you want to backup. Tap Edit. Tap the Download button at the top of the screen to save the Stories to the Download folder on your phone.



A note about your privacy

After March 27, all of your personal information collected by Samsung to use for Stories will be deleted to protect your personal information. "However, information that must be stored in accordance with applicable laws and regulations will be stored for the period specified by the relevant laws and regulations and then disposed of immediately," the company stated in an email.