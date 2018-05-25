Protect your Fortnite account with two-factor authentication

In one way, it's a sign of success. In every other way, it's potentially devastating: Fortnite is now so popular that hackers have taken notice.

If a hacker steals your Epic Games account, they could take your credit card or PayPal information or buy pricey upgrades on your dime and then sell your account. (Yes, there's a marketplace for hacked Fortnite accounts.) Thankfully, you can protect yourself with two-factor authentication.

Enable two-factor authentication for Fortnite

Log into your Epic Games account.

Click Password & Security.

Scroll down to the Two-Factor Sign In section at the bottom and verify your email address if you haven't done so already.

After verifying your email address and logging back into your account, head back to the Password & Security page. Scroll down to the bottom and click the big, blue Enable Two-Factor Sign In button.



Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

That's it, you're done!

Unlike other two-factor authentication arrangements, Epic Games's two-factor sign-in doesn't use SMS or an authentication app. Instead, Epic Games will email you a six-digit code that you'll be prompted to enter after entering your password to log into your account.

If you're concerned that two-factor authentication will cost you precious Fortnite time and become a hassle, don't be. You will need to enter it only once on your Fortnite machine and will be asked to retrieve and enter the sign-in code if you move to a new device, clear browser cookies or it's been over 30 days since you last signed in.

