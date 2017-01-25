Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

Pokemon Go mania is sweeping the globe, but since it is being released at different times in different countries, some people are still (impatiently) waiting.
So far, the game has been released in:
- Albania
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Fiji
- Finland
- French Guinea
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Greenland
- Guatemala
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Herzegovina
- Hungary
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Principe
- Qatar
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- UK
- United Arab Emirates
- US
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
Originally, the worldwide release was supposed to happen in the first week of July. After the first three countries, developer Niantic decided to hold off on releasing the game to any more until it could address its server issues.
Here's what the company had to say about the situation on its Twitter account:
Editors' note: This article has been updated multiple times since publication to add new countries where Pokemon Go is now available.