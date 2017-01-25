Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

Alina Bradford/CNET

Pokemon Go mania is sweeping the globe, but since it is being released at different times in different countries, some people are still (impatiently) waiting.

So far, the game has been released in:

Albania

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia

Botswana

Brazil

Belgium

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Brunei

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

French Guinea

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Greenland

Guatemala

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Herzegovina

Hungary

Honduras

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Principe

Qatar

Romania

Rwanda

Sao Tome

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Africa

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Turkmenistan

Uganda

UK

United Arab Emirates

US

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia

Originally, the worldwide release was supposed to happen in the first week of July. After the first three countries, developer Niantic decided to hold off on releasing the game to any more until it could address its server issues.

Here's what the company had to say about the situation on its Twitter account:

Editors' note: This article has been updated multiple times since publication to add new countries where Pokemon Go is now available.