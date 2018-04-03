PUBG Corp

Can't get enough battle royale? If you're one of the lucky few, you'll be able to test out what could be the most fast-paced, intense PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds experiences ever starting Monday at around 7 p.m. PT.

That's when PUBG Corp is opening up a closed beta of the new Codename: Savage. It's a tropical map that's far smaller than the game's previous island and huge desert levels -- just 4 square kilometers or about 2.5 square miles. That's a quarter of the size.

If you already own the game on Steam, you can sign up for a spot right now at this website.

If not, well...

There's a new #PUBG map launching TONIGHT at 7pm PT. We've got hundreds of keys that unlock beta access. Who wants one? pic.twitter.com/xMwxS0keEy — CNET (@CNET) April 2, 2018

According to PUBG Corp, the first beta will run through April 5 at 4 a.m. PT.