How to try PUBG's savage new map Monday night

It's much, much smaller than PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' previous maps.

PUBG Corp.
Can't get enough battle royale? If you're one of the lucky few, you'll be able to test out what could be the most fast-paced, intense PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds experiences ever starting Monday at around 7 p.m. PT. 

That's when PUBG Corp is opening up a closed beta of the new Codename: Savage. It's a tropical map that's far smaller than the game's previous island and huge desert levels -- just 4 square kilometers or about 2.5 square miles. That's a quarter of the size.

If you already own the game on Steam, you can sign up for a spot right now at this website

According to PUBG Corp, the first beta will run through April 5 at 4 a.m. PT.

