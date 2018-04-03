Can't get enough battle royale? If you're one of the lucky few, you'll be able to test out what could be the most fast-paced, intense PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds experiences ever starting Monday at around 7 p.m. PT.
That's when PUBG Corp is opening up a closed beta of the new Codename: Savage. It's a tropical map that's far smaller than the game's previous island and huge desert levels -- just 4 square kilometers or about 2.5 square miles. That's a quarter of the size.
If you already own the game on Steam, you can sign up for a spot right now at this website.
If not, well...
According to PUBG Corp, the first beta will run through April 5 at 4 a.m. PT.
