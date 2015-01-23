Play Chrome's endless runner game when offline

Photo by Nicole Cozma/CNET

In September, Google included its offline endless runner game in Chrome Canary. This version of Chrome offers the newest features, but Google warns that it's "designed for developers and early adopters, and can sometimes break down completely." However, as The Digital Inspiration blog recently pointed out, the endless runner game can now be accessed on stable versions of Chrome for mobile and desktop.

The game is in grayscale and uses the "You are offline" T. rex as its star. It's nothing fancy, but it's fun. Ready to give it a try? Here's how:

Accessing the game on your mobile device or desktop is easy. When you have no service (or disable Wi-Fi / turn on airplane mode), attempt to open any website in Chrome. The offline notification page will load, including the T. rex waiting for you to play. Tap on the dino or hit spacebar to start the game, and be ready to tap or spacebar again to help him avoid the cactus obstacles.

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Once you hit a cactus, the game ends. High scores are only saved for that session, but you can always take a screenshot to share if you get really far. (Bonus tip: playing in landscape mode is easier.)

This game is ideal for when you're in a no-coverage area like a train or an airplane, or just want to pass the time while waiting for your home Internet connection to become stable again.