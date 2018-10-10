Pixel 3 preorder now available and will start shipping Oct. 17

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google just unveiled the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Both phones feature a glass back, improved cameras, wireless charging and an upgraded display.

If you've been waiting to upgrade to the latest Pixel, both phones are currently available to order, and will hit stores on Oct. 17.

Google Store

Google is once again selling directly to customers through its online store. Preorders are live right now.

Visit the Pixel 3 page on the Google Store, where you can select an unlocked, Verizon or Project Fi version of the phone.

Through the Google Store, the Pixel 3 will cost $799 (£739), or $899 (£869) for the Pixel 3 XL, both with 64GB of storage. You can double the storage to 128GB for another $100 (or £100).

Verizon

Verizon is once again the only US carrier to offer the Pixel 3. Verizon customers can preorder the Pixel through the My Verizon app starting Oct. 9. Each preorder will receive a free Pixel Stand.

The Pixel 3 will start at $33.33 per month for 24 months ($799 total), while the Pixel 3 XL will cost $38.74 a month for 24 months ($929 total) for the 64GB model.

Verizon is also offering a buy-one-get-one promotion for the Pixel 3 for a limited time.

UK retailers

Brits will find the new Pixel phones at networks EE, Vodafone, O2, Three and Sky Mobile, and retailers Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis and Mobile Phones Direct. We'll add Australian details when we have them.