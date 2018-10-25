6 Pixel 3 features coming to older Pixel devices

When Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the company also unveiled new software-based features. Features that one might assume would work fine on older Pixel phones.

One would be partly right. Google doesn't plan on updating older Pixel devices to bring feature parity with the Pixel 3. Instead, the company will add a handful of features that will make your Pixel or Pixel 2 more useful.

I asked Google for a list of features that would trickle down to the older Pixels. Here's what I found out.

Call Screen

The Pixel 3's ability to answer the phone and screen your calls is a key selling point for some. I know I enjoyed testing it, dodging my friends and solicitors alike.

A software update will add Call Screen to all Pixel devices in November.

Camera

Google's Pixel line has made a name for itself thanks to its camera and its use of AI to try to improve photos without much work on the user's part. Some of the Pixel 3's new camera features will come to the original Pixel and the Pixel 2. You can read more about these new Pixel photo features here.

Top Shot : A slimmed-down version of Top Shot will make its way to older Pixel devices in October. There are some hardware requirements that allow the Pixel 3 to have the full experience, whereas the older Pixels have to do it all with software.

: A slimmed-down version of Top Shot will make its way to older Pixel devices in October. There are some hardware requirements that allow the Pixel 3 to have the full experience, whereas the older Pixels have to do it all with software. Night Sight : Coming to all Pixel devices in November.

: Coming to all Pixel devices in November. Playground : The Pixel 2 will gain support for Playground, the company's AR sticker feature, later this year.

: The Pixel 2 will gain support for Playground, the company's AR sticker feature, later this year. Adjust background blur: Available now on the Pixel 2. The first time you use Portrait Mode after updating to the latest version of Google Camera, you will see a pop-up letting you know the feature has been added and where to access it.

Google recently updated its Camera app for older Pixel devices, bringing the same interface as the Pixel 3 line to older devices and giving the Pixel 2 the option to adjust the amount of background blur applied to a photo.

Now Playing History

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 both have a feature that listens for music and then displays the song title and artists on the phone's lock screen. The feature is incredibly handy if you want to know who sings what you're hearing while you're in a coffee shop, but on the Pixel 2, it lacks one key part: a history log.

The Pixel 3 creates a list of songs it has identified that you can go back to. According to Android Police, the Pixel 2 will also receive the Now Playing History feature via a future software update.

