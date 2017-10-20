Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are mighty impressive. The "pure" Google experience combined with a stunning camera and a unique approach to the overall design, makes for a pair of compelling devices. Here's how to get the most out of your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

Now Playing: Watch this: Pixel 2 and 2 XL pack top-notch cameras

The basics

Take a screenshot. Something so basic, if you're making the jump from iOS, it's not all that apparent. You just need to know the right button combo for screenshots.

Squeeze it. The Pixel 2's new Active Edge feature can be used for a couple of things, one of which is to summon Google Assistant. Here's where to find its settings, and read more about Active Edge.

Try this. The Pixel 2 ships with a new launcher, complete with a new location for Google's search bar, and a Now Playing feature that's handy. There are five new features you have to try on your Pixel.

Hidden features

Menu button. Surprise! There's a menu button hidden in plain sight. Tapping on the hidden button is much easier than reaching to the top of the screen, but where is it? Read this.

Dark theme. Yup, the Pixel 2 even has a hidden dark theme that you won't find a setting or toggle for anywhere in the Settings app. Activate the dark theme using this tip.

New camera tricks

Smile! The Pixel 2's new camera is good, like, really good. It also comes with a few new features that you'll undoubtedly want to give a try as soon as you have it all set up. Read more about the Pixel 2's new camera features here.