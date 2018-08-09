PGA Championship 2018: Tee times, how to watch and more

Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Golf's big names -- Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler -- are in St. Louis this week for the PGA's fourth and final major tournament of the year. Will one of the aforementioned favorites take the title or will a young star like Brooks Koepka or Tony Finau be the low man this week? Or can Justin Thomas win the Wanamaker Trophy for a second year in a row? We will find out on Sunday. Here's how you can watch.

Live TV coverage

TNT has the early-round coverage before giving way to CBS for late round coverage over the weekend. Here's the TV schedule:

TNT: 2-8 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m ET on Saturday and Sunday



2-8 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m ET on Saturday and Sunday CBS: 2-7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday



Live streams online

You've got two options for livestreaming the PGA Championship: PGA.com and CBSSports.com. (On mobile, you can use the PGA Championship mobile app or the CBS Sports app.) Here's the streaming schedule:

For the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, PGA.com and the app will have livestreams from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. It will follow two featured groups and show live action from the final three holes. A TNT simulcast livestream will from 2-8 p.m. ET on PGA.com and the app, but authentication is required.

For the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, PGA.com and the app will have a livestream from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET of two featured groups and the last three holes. A TNT simulcast livestream will from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on PGA.com and the app (authentication required). A CBS simulcast livestream will run from 2-7 p.m. ET on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app (no authentication needed).

Golf guide for cord cutters

Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the PGA Championship, but you'll need to use a plan or a service that not only offers CBS and TNT, but also a live feed of CBS and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS and TNT, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes CBS and TNT. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS and TNT. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.

FuboTV

The sports-centric FuboTV costs $35 for the first month and then $45 a month after that and includes CBS but not TNT, which means you can watch only the weekend afternoon coverage of the tournament.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access costs $6 a month and will let you watch the afternoon action of the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday. (CNET is a division of CBS.)

Weekend option: Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the afternoon action for rounds 3 and 4 on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

