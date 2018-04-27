NFL Draft 2018: When it starts, how to watch, draft picks and more

My Cleveland Browns are on the clock. After completing a winless season, the Browns have been on the clock pretty much since last September. As any Browns fan will tell you, the NFL Draft is the most exciting time of the year. It's our Super Bowl. I will make sure I'm in front of my TV or streaming on my phone or tablet when the Browns finally start turning this thing around. NFL fans, here are you options for livestreaming the 2018 NFL Draft.

When is the draft?

The NFL Draft takes place over three days. Here's the schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET



Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET



Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. ET



What's the order of the draft picks?

With so many trades happening over the past couple months, draft picks have been moved around a lot. For the latest information about picks and to find out where what order your team's picks are in, check out CBS Sports' draft pick breakdown.

Where is the draft?

After holding the draft for years at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the draft has been on the move as of late. This year, it will take place for the first time in an NFL stadium, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How can I stream the draft?

You can watch the livestream on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). One caveat: You will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN or NFL Network in order to watch live on either app. If you don't have a login and you still want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (from our sister site) for ongoing coverage starting at 7 p.m. PT Thursday.

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft. To watch all of the rounds, you'll need to find a streaming service that features either ESPN and ESPN2 or the NFL Network. Each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ESPN and ESPN2, but none of its packages include NFL Network.

FuboTV

A Fubo Premier subscription costs $19.99 for the first month and then $44.99 per month and includes NFL Network but not ESPN or ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and its $45-a-month Core plans includes both ESPN channels and NFL Network.

Sling TV

Sling TV's cheapest $20-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the $25-a-month Blue plan includes NFL Network. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $40 to increase your draft viewing options.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network.

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The first round will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network, and the NFL Network's coverage will be simulcast on Fox. The second day of the draft will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the NFL Network, and ESPN2's coverage will be simulcast on ABC. The third day of the draft will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network, and ESPN's coverage will be simulcast on ABC.