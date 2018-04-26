11 new Gmail features, how they work, and when you'll get them

Google on Wednesday announced a brand new Gmail. Well, not brand new, but the company took the Gmail we all know and (maybe) love, added a ton of new features and overhauled the design.

By my count there are 11 new features in Gmail, some of which you can get today. Others you'll have to wait a few weeks or more to see. Below you'll find a list of features you'll have access to from today. Then there's a list of features rolling out over the coming weeks.

Available April 25

Hover actions

When your mouse cursor hovers over an email, a row of options will display to the right of the email's subject. Actions include Archive, Delete, Mark as Read and Snooze. For items like Calendar invites, you can RSVP or decline an invite using a hover action.

A new right side panel

To the right of your email list will be an icon to open Google Calendar, Keep and the new Tasks feature. But instead of opening a new tab or web page altogether, a slide out tool will show up so you can stay within in your inbox, managing email or using drag-and-drop to add emails to Tasks.

Snooze and Smart Reply Finally?!? You can now snooze an email in your inbox, which more or less makes it disappear for an allotted time of your choosing. After the time expires, the email shows back up as brand new and ready for you to take action.

Smart Reply is something Gmail mobile and Inbox users have used for a while. When you click Reply, Gmail will suggest three different responses that you can add to the body of the email with a single click. You can then customize or add to the reply.

Plus mentions This is a neat feature. With Plus Mentions, you can add a person the CC field without leaving the body of your message. As you are typing and being to mention a name, enter the + sign and select the person's name or email address from the list.

Hovercards and display density Additionally, there's a customizable hovercard for contacts, and a new display density to include more information in your inbox.

Available in the coming weeks

Offline support

Instead of needing a Chrome extension or an additional tool to work through your email without an internet connection, Gmail will soon have native offline support. You'll have the option to search, compose, reply, delete and archive up to the last 90 days' worth of email without a connection.

Confidential mode

When a message is sent in confidential mode, you can set an expiration date or revoke a sent email. Furthermore, the recipient won't be able to forward, download or copy the contents of the email. You even have the option to include a password, sent by SMS, that the recipient(s) will need to enter before they can open the message.

Nudging

Forgetting to reply to an email, or thinking you replied to one when you actually didn't is a common issue. Incoming and outgoing messages will remind you after a set amount of time has lapsed without you or the recipient acting on it.

Assistive unsubscribe

Newsletters you didn't sign up for are incredibly annoying. The new Assistive Unsubscribe tool will learn which emails you interact with, and then proactively suggest which you should unsubscribe from.

High Priority Notifications

If you're on mobile you'll have the option to customize which emails prompt a push alert on a phone or tablet, cutting down on the number of interruptions throughout a workday.