Migrate Google+ circles from one account to another

Sometimes you have to make a transition from one Google account to another. In times like these, you'll want to be able to pack up your personalized settings and migrate them to your new spot. Google+ circles can be quite large in size if you only keep a few of them, and reorganizing all of those people can be time consuming. For instance, you might have 40 colleagues, 30 local friends, and 150 celebrities you're following; no one wants to hunt down all of those people and organize them yet again.

This is where Google Takeout comes to the rescue. In just a few simple steps, you can pack up your circle assignments and migrate them to your new account. Here's how to get started:

Step 1: Log in to your account via the Google Takeout page.

Step 2: Click on the link under Circles that says "Transfer your Google+ connections to another account."

Step 3: On the next screen, enter the Gmail address for the destination of your circles. You'll have to sign-in to this account for the migration as well.

All you have to do is review the information and click Transfer. If you've changed your mind, simply click Cancel.

Google notes on the transfer page that the migration won't begin until 7 days after the request has been made. Furthermore, you can cancel the request before it starts, but once it does, only limited access is provided to Google+ for both accounts involved. Lastly, you can only perform this operation once every six months -- so pick your transfers wisely.