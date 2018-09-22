McGregor vs. Khabib fight: Start time, how to stream, odds and more

UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off in the ring for the first time next month, and the backstory is rather tense. McGregor was arrested in April for attacking a bus containing UFC fighters in Brooklyn while looking for Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the foes faced each other for the first time since then in a much-anticipated prefight press conference that aired live on YouTube. The main event in October promises to be even more dramatic. Here's what you need to know.

When is the fight?

UFC 229 with Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event begins at 4 p.m. PT with 11 undercard bouts, so it will be a few hours before the title fight happens.

At what weight class will they fight?

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will fight for the 155-pound lightweight title.

Who will win the fight?

Nurmagomedov is undefeated, with 26 wins, and is the odds-on favorite. But, you know -- who knows?

What's one other fight on the undercard to watch?

CBS Sports (part of CNET's parent company, CBS) advises checking out the last fight right before the main event, Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis, because the winner of that fight "should determine" who will later fight the winner of McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov.

How can I watch McGregor vs. Khabib?

It will be a UFC pay-per-view event. It costs $54.99 for SD and $64.99 for HD in the US, with the option to purchase the pay-per-view plus half-off a six-month UFC Fight Pass for $91.96. Once you've purchased the event, you can use your phone, tablet, computer, streaming box or TV to stream the fight. Check the full list of places you can stream it from, and choose your preferred medium.

Via UFC

Purchase the fight directly from the UFC to easily stream it through your computer, phone or several several streaming devices, including Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Via Amazon Prime

Purchase the fight through Amazon Prime to watch it live on Amazon's player — you don't need to be a Prime member.

Via Sling TV

Sling TV subscribers can purchase the fight from a non-Apple device in the Rentals tab right in the app or through their Sling account page and it will work on any device after purchase.

Via PlayStation 4

Purchase the fight on your PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Store and the event will stream directly to your console.

In the UK

UK rights to the event belong to BT Sport, which will be the center of all info and viewing. The company has yet to add a link to purchase the October event, but it's expected.

Is there a pre-fight stream?

Unlike McGregor's last fight, the prelims won't be available for streaming with the UFC Fight Pass. UFC.tv advises checking your local TV listings to see if the cable channel Fox Sports 1 (and the Fox Sports Go app) will air pre-fight coverage in your region.

When was the last time McGregor fought?

In a UFC fight, you have to go back to UFC 205 in November 2016 when McGregor TKO'd Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight championship. The last fight of any kind for McGregor occurred in August of last year when he stepped into the boxing ring against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather and lost by TKO in the 10th round.

What has McGregor been up to in the last year?

He's been fighting... the law. Tensions between McGregor and Nurmagomedov escalated to the point where McGregor threw a metal dolly at a bus of UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the lead-up to UFC 223 last April. Nurmagomedov was the alleged target of the attack. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. After a plea deal with the state of New York, McGregor can get back to his business of fighting, not the law but other humans.

What do I need to know about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

He is 29 years old (30 by the time of the fight) and from Dagestan, Russia. He's undefeated and the current UFC lightweight champion. He's a wrestler and has a black belt in judo.

Why will their styles make the fight?

McGregor is a striker. Nurmagomedov is a grappler. These two opposing styles should make for a thrilling fight. Will McGregor's elite striking ability keep Nurmagomedov from dragging him to the mat? If the fight goes to the ground, what will happen? Add in the fact that these two fighters already don't like each other and the fight has the chance to be a classic.

Originally published on Aug. 4, 2018.

Update, Sept. 21: Added PPV pricing information.