Manage your child's Amazon FreeTime settings from the web

Amazon's FreeTime service gives parents an easy-to-read view of precisely what a child is doing on an Amazon tablet or Android device.

From breaking down how much time a child has spent reading, to which game(s) are taking up their time -- FreeTime and the Parent Dashboard make it easy to monitor your children.

But one thing it's lacked is the ability to control and adjust settings, screen time, and add or remove apps. The only way to control those things was through physical access to the device itself.

Last week Amazon announced the addition of account settings to the Parent Dashboard, meaning you can now remotely control your child's device at any time.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To get started, visit parents.amazon.com and sign into your Amazon account. The next screen will reveal a list of each child's account. At the bottom of a child's section is a link to Settings for the respective child. Click on it.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

The next screen will present you with various options: Lock or unlock a device, add content, adjust time limits, age filter, in-app purchases and web browser settings.

The first time you access the settings, you'll be asked to opt-in to the new feature, which is just you saying you agree to let Amazon sync settings between the device and the dashboard.