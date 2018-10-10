Livestream

Google is hosting its big "#MadeByGoogle" event on Tuesday in New York.

Last October, Google unveiled the Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Google Clips and a few other goodies. We know that this time around, Google will announce more than phones.

In addition to new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones -- which have now leaked so far and wide that you can watch a full hands-on video of one of the new handsets -- expect a new wave of Chrome tablets, a Google version of the Echo Show and a small Chromecast update.

How to watch the Pixel event

Good news: Google is streaming the entire announcement live, and you can watch it all as it happens, right here, in the embedded video stream above.

Livestream: 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (See the start time where you are.)

CNET preshow: Starts 30 minutes earlier: 7:30 a.m. PT. Get your Google pregame on with CNET's Bridget Carey, Jeff Bakalar and Ben Fox Rubin.

Watch on YouTube: CNET's livestream or Google's livestream

