iPhone X: What does 'Double Click to Install' mean?

When trying to install an app on your iPhone X ($1,579.00 at Apple), have you encountered a prompt that reads "Double Click to Install"? There are other variations of the phrase, replacing "install" with "pay" or "unlock."

But just what are you supposed to double-click?

Now Playing: Watch this: 9 iPhone X tips and tricks

I've been asked by a few readers and heard from friends who were confused by the prompt. It's not entirely clear exactly what you need to click, even with the bouncing animation that lines up with the side button. Admittedly, the first time I saw the prompt it took me a few seconds to figure out what I was being told to do.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

There isn't an onscreen button you need to tap twice, or anything digital of any sort. In fact, you need to press the side button -- also referred to as the lock or wake button -- twice in order to trigger Face ID. See how the animation is lined up perfectly with the button? It's Apple's attempt at guiding you, but for some, it just doesn't make sense.