Following some of the most extensive iPhone leaks ever, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones today: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Those rumors indicate the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will come with the newer A11 chip, which consists of six cores -- four low-power and two high-power. The smaller iPhone 8 will come with 2GB of RAM while the larger Plus version has an extra gigabyte of memory. And like before, the Plus variant should also come with a larger battery in tow and an additional camera sensor around back. Rumors tell us the cameras will also receive a bump in resolution, with 12-megapixel sensors around back and a 7-megapixel front shooter.

If that's enough to whet your appetite, here's how you can expect to place your preorder and get your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus before everyone else.

iPhone 8: Pricing

Historically, Apple drops the price of the previous year's iPhone models to make way for the newer models. Despite rumors that this year's high-end iPhone will be the most expensive iPhone to date, it's likely pricing for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will follow the same trend.

If that's the case, here's what you can expect to pay for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

iPhone 8

32GB: $649, £599, AU$1,079

128GB: $749, £699, AU$1,229

256GB: $849, £799, AU$1,379

iPhone 8 Plus

32GB: $769, £719, AU$1,269

128GB: $869, £819, AU$1,419

256GB: $969, £919, AU$1,569

iPhone 8: How to preorder

If years past are any indication, preorders for the new iPhones will begin in the US on Friday Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. PT. At that time, you will be able to place a preorder at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. Using Apple's preorder system, you can upgrade through your carrier. Choose your model, color and capacity, then select AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.

Likewise, if history tells us anything, the new iPhones will ship Sept. 22.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.