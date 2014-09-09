When and where to buy the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone 6 and 6 Plus



There are two new iPhone models that will be available for purchase soon. The iPhone 6 is equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina display, while the larger iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina display. In addition to being slimmer and lighter, both models also include a 64-bit A8 processor with improved graphics, an improved 8-megapixel rear camera, improved battery life, and an NFC chip that allows you to use the phone to make payments.

Here's everything you need to know about getting your hands on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus:

When and where

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available on Friday, September 19, with preorders set to begin on Friday, September 12.

Apple

Apple is scheduled to open its retail stores at 8 a.m. local time on September 19, however the launch of new iPhones usually results in long lines and massive crowds. The best bet would be to preorder the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus directly from Apple's online store on September 12, which are scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET)

Apple's website can quickly become overwhelmed by the thousands of eager customers looking to purchase a new smartphone. A quick and easy workaround could be to use the Apple Store app on your iOS device. In previous years the app has been more reliable than Apple's website on preorder day.

Carriers

It may be even easier to preorder one of Apple's new phones from your wireless carrier's website or store.

Verizon

Verizon will give you a $200 gift card when you trade in an old iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, or iPhone 5c, and purchase a new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus with a new Verizon Edge agreement, two-year contract, or when you pay full retail price. Owners of the iPhone 5S get an even better deal. The carrier will reward you with a $300 Verizon gift card if you trade in your old iPhone 5s. Verizon will open preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus online at 12:01 a.m. PT on September 12.

Sprint

Sprint announced a new "iPhone for Life Plan" that includes unlimited data for $50 a month. The plan, which is available to new and existing customers, is unique in that you "lease" the iPhone from Sprint. The iPhone 6 with 16GB of storage can be leased from the carrier for $0 down and $20 a month, bringing the total cost for the phone and plan to $70 a month.

The 16GB iPhone 6 Plus model can be leased from Sprint for $0 down and $25 a month. The interesting thing about the iPhone for Life Plan is that it "guarantees" a new iPhone every 24 months. This is the first time a national US carrier has offered a leasing option, which Sprint claims is the "most economical way to get an iPhone 6 today." The iPhone for Life Plan lease pricing is available for all models of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Both devices will also be available on Sprint's "Framily" plans starting at $30 a month for the iPhone 6 and on the company's traditional two-year contracts. The iPhone 6 will be available for $199 with a new two-year agreement, while the iPhone 6 Plus starts at $299. Preorders for both devices begin on online on September 12 at 2 a.m. CT.

AT&T

AT&T will offer both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 19 for $0 down for AT&T Next customers. The entry-level iPhone 6 can be had for $32.50 a month on AT&T Next 12 month plans or $27.o9 a month on AT&T Next 18 month plans, while the 16GB iPhone 6 Plus will be available for $37.50 a month and $31.25 a month on AT&T's two installment plans. The carrier will also be offering the iPhone 6 starting at $199 and iPhone 6 Plus starting at $299 with a new two-year agreement.

On the promotion front, AT&T will offer a minimum of $300 trade-in credit for the iPhone 5S and a minimum of $200 for the iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C. An additional $100 bill credit will be added if you are activating a new line of service with a smartphone on AT&T Next. If you are in the market for an iPad, the carrier is also offering $200 off any on-contract iPad with the purchase of any iPhone on AT&T Next.

AT&T will open preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus online at 12:01 a.m. PT on September 12.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will also offer Apple's new iPhones in-store and online on September 19. The company will begin taking preorders for the iPhone 6 online on September 12 (presumably at 12:01 a.m. PT).

T-Mobile is offering the entry-level iPhone 6 for $0 down and monthly payments of $27.08 for 24 months. The 16GB iPhone 6 Plus can be had for $0 and payments of $31.24 a month for 24 months.

Retailers

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus starting on Friday, September 19. Phones can be purchased either through monthly installment plans or two-year contracts from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Best Buy will open preorders for the iPhone 6 in-store on Friday, September 12, but will also offer online preorders for only the Sprint version of the iPhone 6 that same day.

Customers trading in their iPhone 5S on AT&T Next, Sprint Easy Pay, or Verizon Edge will pay $0 down for a new iPhone 6 and receive a $300 Best Buy gift card. Those customers trading in their iPhone 5S on a two-year plan with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon will receive a free 16GB iPhone 6 model and a $100 Best Buy gift card.

The retailer is also offering a $125 gift card when you trade in a working iPhone 4S and "standard Trade-In value" for the iPhone 5. The promotion runs from September 19 through September 27.

RadioShack

RadioShack stores will begin accepting preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 12. The retailer will also be offering both models with a free $50 iTunes gift card in RadioShack stores on September 19. Customers trading in an older iPhone model in working condition will receive a minimum of $100 for their device and up to $300 depending on the model. RadioShack's iTunes gift card promotion will run until September 27.

Walmart

Preorders will begin on September 12 at 9 a.m. for the iPhone 6 with 16GB of storage at Walmart. The retailer is offering the entry-level iPhone for $179 when signing a new two-year agreement with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. As an added bonus, Walmart will throw in a $15 Walmart e-gift card to customers who preorder the phone. The iPhone 6 Plus will be available from Walmart on September 19 starting at $279 with a new two-year contract.

Sam's Club

Walmart-owned Sam's Club stores are offering even greater savings on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The retail club will be selling the entry-level iPhone 6 for $177 and the entry-level iPhone 6 Plus for $277 on September 19.

Target

Target will open preorders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 12. The retailer is offering up to $200 if you trade in your old iPhone 5S, up to $100 for the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C, up to $75 for the iPhone 4S, and up to $50 for the iPhone 4. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available in stores on beginning September 19 for starting prices of $199 and $299 with a new two-year agreement.

Options

Storage and color

Both the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus will be offered in three different color combinations: gold with white accents, silver with gray accents, and space gray with gray accents. The device will also be available in 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage models.

Pricing

The iPhone 6 will be offered with 16GB of storage for $199, with 64GB for $299, and with 128GB for $399. Of course all of these prices are provided you sign up for a new two-year agreement with one of the carriers that offer the phone. Off-contract and unlocked prices are $649, $749, and $849 for the 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB models, respectively.

The iPhone 6 Plus will be available for $299 with 16GB of storage, $399 with 64GB, and $499 with 128GB. The phone can be had without a contract or unlocked for $749, $849, and $949 for the 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB models, respectively.

International

Both devices will be available through all major networks in the UK. An unlocked and SIM-free iPhone 6 with 16GB of storage will cost £539, with 64GB for £619, and with 128GB for £699. An unlocked and SIM-free iPhone 6 Plus can be had for £619 with 16GB of storage, £699 with 64GB, and £789 with 128GB.

In Australia, an unlocked and SIM-free iPhone 6 with 16GB of storage will cost AU$869, AU$999 for the 64GB model, and AU$1,129 for the 128GB model. An unlocked and SIM-free iPhone 6 Plus will start at AU$999 for the 16GB model, while the 64GB and 128GB will run you AU$1,129 and AU$1,249, respectively.

This article will be updated as more release and pricing information is announced.

Updated Thursday, September 11, at 8 a.m. PT: Noted that Best Buy will only be accepting preorders in store and again on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. PT to reflect that Best Buy will offer only the Sprint model of the iPhone 6 for preorder online.