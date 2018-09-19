iOS 12: 7 apps you should try right away

With iOS 12 out now, developers can release app updates that incorporate iOS 12's new features among other improvements. So far, the rate of app updates has been at a trickle, but that will surely pick up in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, we found seven apps that have been updated for iOS 12 that you can use right now.

Now playing: Watch this: 4 tips to prepare your iPhone for iOS 12

Overcast

Popular podcast app Overcast has updated for iOS 12 and WatchOS 5. The Apple Watch app now supports standalone playback, meaning you can leave your phone behind and listen to your podcasts on the go. The iOS 12 portion of the update lets you use Siri Shortcuts to control the app.

Carrot Weather

"Hey, Siri, tell me the weather." While that may not be a new command, you can now get your results from Carrot Weather instead of the default iOS weather service.

If you haven't used Carrot Weather before, be prepared to laugh, and maybe feel a bit uncomfortable when you get called a meatbag.

TripIt

"Hey, Siri, what's my itinerary?" If you use TripIt to keep tabs on flights, hotels, and rental cars, the latest update integrates nicely with Siri. Instead of launching TripIt to view your agenda, you can set up a Siri Shortcut with a custom command, which will return your upcoming trip details without requiring you to even touch your phone.

Tile

"Hey, Siri, where are my keys?" iOS 12 lets you select one of your tracking Tiles, and set up Siri voice commands to help find a lost item the Tile's attached to.

So the next time you're in a rush and need help finding your wallet and keys, just ask Siri.

Password managers

Password management apps Dashlane, LastPass, and 1Password have all updated to integrate perfectly with iOS 12's new password filling tool.

That means when it comes time to log in to a website or app, you can access your respective password database directly from the keyboard, instead of bouncing between your preferred app and the login screen.

After you update or install any of the above-mentioned apps, open the Settings app on your iOS device and go to Passwords & Accounts > AutoFill Passwords and select your password manager.

PCalc

PCalc is a calculator app that does more than simple calculations. With the most recent update for iOS 12, you can ask Siri to convert the contents of your clipboard -- measurements or currency -- along with other calculations using nothing but your voice.

Shortcuts

Apple's Workflow app is now called Shortcuts and is what powers most of the Siri improvements found in iOS 12. After installing the app, browse the gallery of premade Shortcuts.