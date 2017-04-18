Instagram has a new feature that will remind you of Pinterest

Alina Bradford/CNET

Forty-six percent of Instagram users have tried the new bookmark feature since it rolled out in December 2016. Now with Instagram you not only can save the images and videos you want to check out later, you can also organize them into collections. If this sounds a lot like Pinterest, you're right. Each collection is like a board and every image or video is like a pin.

Here's how it works:

Tap and hold on the bookmark icon below a photo or video. A window will pop up. Tap the plus icon and give your collection a name. Tap Done and the image or video will be saved in that collection.

OK, I just made a collection. How do I add to it?

Aren't you just a little quickie koala? Slow your roll. Adding to your collection is as easy as pinning an image to a new Pinterest board.

Go to your profile and tap on the bookmark icon. Tap Collection at the top of the screen. Tap on the collection you would like to add to and tap the menu icon on the top right side. Select Add to Collection. Tap on posts you've already saved and tap Done.

Can you organize stuff you've already saved into new collections?

You sure can. Just follow these steps:

Go to your profile and tap on the bookmark icon. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Instagram will ask you to name your collection. Make it good, then tap Next. The app will take you back to your saved images and videos. Tap all of the saves you want to add to your new collection and then tap Done.

How do you find these nifty collections?

Darn right they're nifty! To find your collections, simply go to your profile and tap on the bookmark icon. Then, tap on the Collections option at the top of the screen.

Can you delete collections?

Of course! Here's how:

Go to your profile and tap on the bookmark icon. Go to your collections, then tap on the one you want to nix. Tap on the menu icon on the top right side. Select Edit Collection. Tap on Delete.

What if I just want to delete just one image and not the whole collection?

No need to throw out everything. You can get rid of single posts, too. All you do is tap on the bookmark icon under the post and tap Unsave.

Can I change the name of the collection?

Yep. Just follow the step for deleting a collection and choose Edit Collection instead of Delete. Enter your new name and tap Done.

Can other people see my collections?

Nope, your collections are for your eyes only. Maybe in the future Instagram will give users the ability to have shareable boards -- I mean collections -- but they haven't made any announcements so far.