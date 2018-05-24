How to mute annoying friends on Instagram

On Tuesday, Instagram announced you'll soon gain the ability to mute other users. When muted, a user's story and photos no longer show up in your feed, but for all the other person knows, you still follow them and everything is just fine. No drama.

Muting an account is especially handy if you don't want to upset a friend or relative by unfollowing their account, but just. can't. stand. the constant workout or brunch photos.

The feature is rolling out over the next few weeks, so if you don't have the option quite yet, keep checking.

Instagram

To mute someone, tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner of their post. A list of options will show up, one of which is Mute. You'll then have the option to mute only photo posts, only story posts, or both.

Alternatively, you can mute someone by visiting their profile, or with a long press on a story.