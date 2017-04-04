How to watch the Masters 2017

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Later this week, the world's best golfers will vie for the honor to wear the coveted green jacket at the Masters.

You have a few different options to watch an entire weekend of birdies, bogeys and celebrations from Augusta.

When to watch

The tournament doesn't officially start until April 6, at 7:45 a.m. ET (see your time zone here), but the Masters app and website will carry live coverage all week.

Before Thursday, there's live coverage of the practice range and select parts of the course. For example, right now there's a live stream of the range, complete with a mandatory evacuation due to a rain storm.

On Wednesday, April 5, a Par 3 contest kicks off at 12 p.m. ET (see your time zone here). The tournament wraps up on Sunday, April 9.

A complete schedule of activities and the tournament can be found on the Masters site here.

Watch on iOS

With the iOS app you can live stream the tournament on an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or iPod Touch. Better yet, the app doesn't require you to log in or authenticate using your cable TV account.

In the Settings portion of the mobile app you can opt in to receive alerts throughout the tournament.

Watch on Android

Android users aren't left out, of course, with The Masters Golf Tournament recently updated in the Play Store.

Just as with the iOS version, the option to enable alerts is tucked away in Settings.

Watch on your computer

If you prefer to watch on a computer, visit Masters.com and cheer your favorite golfer on.

ESPN and CBS will also offer coverage of the Masters on US TV. In the UK you'll find the tournament on Sky Sports, and in Australia it's showing on the 7 Network and Fox Sports.

Smart Home Matrix: Want to know what will work best with your smart home? Start here.

Best iPhone 7 cases: Protect your precious phone with a spangly new case.