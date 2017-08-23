How to watch the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event

Next week, Samsung is set to unveil the latest addition to the popular, oversized Galaxy Note series of phones. Given that the Galaxy Note 7 suffered a total recall last year, after several of the handsets caught fire due to two separate design flaws, the Galaxy Note 8 is a long-awaited update from Samsung.

A few weeks ago, Samsung sent out media invites to an upcoming Unpacked event in New York City, complete with a teaser image showing the silhouette of a Galaxy S8-shaped device with an S Pen in tow. Here's how you can watch the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event live next week.

Watch Samsung's live stream

Samsung

Per usual, Samsung will live stream the Unpacked event, which begins at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, August 23. You can find the live stream at samsung.com.

Historically, Samsung has also streamed the event on its Samsung Mobile YouTube channel.

Coverage on CNET

CNET will be on the ground at Unpacked 2017. Tune in to CNET's pre-show, which starts 30 minutes prior to Unpacked (10:30 a.m. EDT, 7:30 a.m. PDT). Following the preshow, you can watch the event live here on CNET.

For live-tweet updates as the event happens, follow CNET's Jessica Dolcourt and Roger Cheng.

What to expect

Rumors about the upcoming Note abound ahead of the announcement. Here's everything we know or have heard so far.

CNET's own Jessica Dolcourt also made a compelling case for original Galaxy Note 7 buyers to get an exclusive discount on a Galaxy Note 8 purchase.