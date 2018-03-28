Apple went "back to school" earlier today, but unless you were in attendance at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, you missed all the fun.

That fun included a new iPad with iPad Pro-level specs but plain-Jane-iPad pricing ($329) and a 200GB iCloud option for schools.

James Martin

Although Apple decided not to live-stream the event, you can now watch it on-demand on your Apple TV. Don't have one? Apple also plans to make the video available via its web site; check back soon for that link.

In the meantime, be sure to read CNET's wrap-up of the "field trip" event and all the new announcements.