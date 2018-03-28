CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Watch the entire Apple iPad education event on Apple TV now

See every minute of Apple's visit to a Chicago school -- and the products that were announced along with it.

James Martin

Apple went "back to school" earlier today, but unless you were in attendance at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, you missed all the fun.

That fun included a new iPad with iPad Pro-level specs but plain-Jane-iPad pricing ($329) and a 200GB iCloud option for schools.

apple-ipad-chicago-tim-cook-9449

 James Martin

Although Apple decided not to live-stream the event, you can now watch it on-demand on your Apple TV. Don't have one? Apple also plans to make the video available via its web site; check back soon for that link.

See also

In the meantime, be sure to read CNET's wrap-up of the "field trip" event and all the new announcements.

Apple
Next Article: Join us for a live blog of Apple's Chicago event right now