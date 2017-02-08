How to watch today's travel ban hearing live

Up Next Microsoft AI's next leap forward: Helping you play video games

Beginning at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) today, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear arguments from the government in a battle to restore Donald Trump's travel ban.

The hearing will be conducted by a telephone conference call and you can follow along with the live video on the Court's website. Or, you can watch right here on the stream above.

Here are the details:

Who: Judges William Canby Jr. (a Jimmy Carter appointee), Michelle Friedland (a Barack Obama appointee) and Richard Clifton (a George W. Bush appointee).

What: The judges will hear arguments from both the Trump Administration and the two states suing to stop the ban, Washington and Minnesota, in the case State of Washington v. Trump.

Where: Here. The hearing will take place in the San Francisco-based appellate court and will be live-streamed on its website.

When: The hearing begins on the hour and is expected to last one hour.

