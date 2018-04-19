How to watch the Tribeca Film Festival from home

For the 17th time, the Tribeca Film Festival will bring together some of the brightest stars and minds in the entertainment industry.
If traveling to New York is out of the question but you still want to keep tabs on what the Westworld cast has to say or listen to Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee talk about their influences, then you're in luck.
Select sessions and events will be live streamed by the festival. Here's what you need to know to stay in the loop and on top of your entertainment game.
Where to watch
All livestreamed events will only be available on Facebook Live. Specifically, you will need to like or follow the Tribeca Film Festival's Facebook page in order to access the streams.
Schedule
The Tribeca Film Festival in New York City starts Wednesday, April 18 and runs through April 29, with livestreamed events throughout.
The current schedule is below, but make sure to check the Tribeca Film Festival website for schedule additions and changes. All times below are Eastern Daylight Time.
Thursday, April 19
6 p.m. John Legend and Sara Bareilles
9:40 p.m. Westworld cast and creators discuss the show.
Friday, April 20
6:30 p.m. Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
9:20 p.m. Genius: Picasso
Saturday, April 21
6 p.m. Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro
Monday, April 23
6 p.m. Jamie Foxx
9:30 p.m. Every Act of Life
Tuesday, April 24
8:45 p.m. Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee
Wednesday, April 25
10 p.m. The Gospel According to André
Friday, April 27
9:35 p.m. The American Meme
Saturday, April 28
2 p.m. Writing & Showrunning for TV
9:30 p.m. The Fourth Estate
