How to watch the Tribeca Film Festival from home

For the 17th time, the Tribeca Film Festival will bring together some of the brightest stars and minds in the entertainment industry.

If traveling to New York is out of the question but you still want to keep tabs on what the Westworld cast has to say or listen to Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee talk about their influences, then you're in luck.

Select sessions and events will be live streamed by the festival. Here's what you need to know to stay in the loop and on top of your entertainment game.

Where to watch

All livestreamed events will only be available on Facebook Live. Specifically, you will need to like or follow the Tribeca Film Festival's Facebook page in order to access the streams.

Schedule

The Tribeca Film Festival in New York City starts Wednesday, April 18 and runs through April 29, with livestreamed events throughout.

The current schedule is below, but make sure to check the Tribeca Film Festival website for schedule additions and changes. All times below are Eastern Daylight Time.

Thursday, April 19

6 p.m. John Legend and Sara Bareilles

9:40 p.m. Westworld cast and creators discuss the show.

Friday, April 20

6:30 p.m. Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

9:20 p.m. Genius: Picasso

Saturday, April 21

6 p.m. Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro

Monday, April 23

6 p.m. Jamie Foxx

9:30 p.m. Every Act of Life

Tuesday, April 24

8:45 p.m. Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee

Wednesday, April 25

10 p.m. The Gospel According to André

Friday, April 27

9:35 p.m. The American Meme

Saturday, April 28

2 p.m. Writing & Showrunning for TV

9:30 p.m. The Fourth Estate

