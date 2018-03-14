How to watch 'The Theory of Everything' Stephen Hawking biopic

Focus Features

British theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, one of the most famous scientists of all time, died Tuesday at age of 76, prompting an outpouring of sadness and immense admiration from around the world.

One way to remember Hawking's remarkable life is to watch the film based on it. "The Theory of Everything," released in 2014, is an Oscar-nominated biographical film on Hawking that documents his life before, during and after his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at age 21. His doctors told him then that he had two years left to live.

The film isn't available for streaming on Netflix, but you still have some options:

Amazon : It's available for streaming to Amazon members with a Cinemax subscription. Alternatively, you can rent the film through Prime for $2.99 (AU$3.80, £2.15) in standard definition (SD) or $3.99 (AU$5, £2.85) in high definition (HD), or buy it in SD for $9.99 (AU$12.70, £7.15) or $13.99 in HD (AU$17.75, £10).

: It's available for streaming to Amazon members with a Cinemax subscription. Alternatively, you can rent the film through Prime for $2.99 (AU$3.80, £2.15) in standard definition (SD) or $3.99 (AU$5, £2.85) in high definition (HD), or buy it in SD for $9.99 (AU$12.70, £7.15) or $13.99 in HD (AU$17.75, £10). Apple iTunes : You'll find "The Theory of Everything" for $14.99 in HD on iTunes (AU$9.99, £5.99).

: You'll find "The Theory of Everything" for $14.99 in HD on iTunes (AU$9.99, £5.99). Google Play : Android users can rent the film for $3.99 in the Google Play store (AU$3.99, £3.49).



: Android users can rent the film for $3.99 in the Google Play store (AU$3.99, £3.49). YouTube : It's also $3.99 to rent on the Google-owned YouTube.

: It's also $3.99 to rent on the Google-owned YouTube. Microsoft Store : Microsoft offers the movie download for $9.99 in SD (£4.99) and $13.99 in HD (£8.99). Both versions cost AU$9.99 in Australia.

: Microsoft offers the movie download for $9.99 in SD (£4.99) and $13.99 in HD (£8.99). Both versions cost AU$9.99 in Australia. Vudu: Vudu provides the same rent and download options as Amazon, and the option to buy the Blu-ray for $14.96.

In 2015, Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Hawking. The film is based on "Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen," a memoir by Hawking's ex-wife, Jane Hawking.

Hawking was a regular on set while the film was being made, Redmayne told the LA Times back in 2014, and made a particularly noteworthy appearance while the crew was shooting a scene involving fireworks.

"Stephen arrived with his iconic silhouette -- him in his chair, flanked by his nurses -- uplit by his computer screen. There was this extraordinary spotlight on him," Redmayne said. "And then on cue, the fireworks went off. It was the greatest rock-star entrance I've seen in my life."

