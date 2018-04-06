Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress: How to watch live

James Martin/CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress to answer questions about how his company uses and protects the data of its more than 2 billion users. The move comes in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that exploded last month, in which data from tens of millions of Facebook users was improperly obtained and utilized by the consultancy in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

In agreeing to his first-ever official appearance before federal lawmakers, Zuckerberg is yielding to the intense pressure from authorities in the wake of the scandal, which seems to get worse with each subsequent revelation. The Facebook CEO will testify first in the Senate, and then the next day in the House.

When and where Zuckerberg will testify

On Tuesday, April 10 at 2:15 p.m. ET, Zuckerberg will testify before a rare joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

On Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET, he'll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Now Playing: Watch this: Millions more affected in Facebook data grab

How to watch Zuckerberg's testimony

For the first day of testimony on April 10, you can watch a livestream right from the source -- on the Committee on the Judiciary website.

For day two on April 11, you'll need to go elsewhere for a livestream because the House Energy and Commerce Committee website doesn't have a video player.

In the past, you could watch livestreams of Congressional hearings on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Check out Facebook Live because, come on, it should be there. On Twitter, the PBS NewsHour page has carried the live PBS TV feed of past hearings. And on YouTube, check out the House Energy and Commerce Committee page for a livestream.

Day 1 and Day 2 of the hearings will be carried out live on C-SPAN 3 online, but you'll need to sign in to prove you are a pay TV subscriber in order to livestream on the network. Cord cutters, however, can look for the livestream without needing to sign in on the Watch Congress, White House & Courts section of C-SPAN's homepage.

We will update this post as more livestream options become available, so just bookmark this page to watch the proceedings live.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.