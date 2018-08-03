How to watch Lollapalooza 2018

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This weekend Lollapalooza will invade Grant Park in Chicago, bringing musical acts like The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Chvrches, St. Vincent and LL Cool J.

If you can't make it to the Windy City to see the festival, its sponsor Red Bull TV is here to help. You can watch a livestream of Lollapalooza below.

Red Bull TV has four channels covering the festival, one of which will stream in VR180 -- so breakout that Lenovo Mirage Solo Daydream headset, or really any VR headset for that matter. Acts who will be streamed in VR180 include The Weeknd, Odesza, Khalid and Walk The Moon.

Lollapalooza has over 50 acts performing Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5. Red Bull TV's broadcast will start at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.