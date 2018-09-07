How to watch Google's Pixel event on Oct. 9

Google

Google just announced that it will be holding an event on Oct. 9, 2018, in New York. While there weren't any specifics of what we'll see at this event, we're guessing it's the debut of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL... and maybe some other cool stuff.

All we know so far about the new Pixel phones are what Russian bloggers have released, and that info is iffy at best. We do know it's coming out soon, though. A new wave of Chrome OS tablets, a Google version of the Echo Show, and maybe even some new Android Wear watches could be revealed at the event, too.

How to watch the Pixel event

Are you as excited to see what Google has to share as us? Join us on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. PT to watch the event live.

You can watch all of the action right here on CNET with our live show, which includes pre- and post-event coverage and Google's entire livestream of the event. You can also catch Google's livestream on Google's YouTube Channel.

If you can't watch, don't worry, we'll be there live to report on all the surprises as they're revealed with videos, photos and more.

This announcement isn't a big surprise. Google tends to have these special events in October. Last October, Google unveiled the Google Home Mini, Google Clips ( ) and a few other goodies.

