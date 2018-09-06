How to watch Apple's Sept. 12 iPhone event

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple is holding a special event at its campus in Cupertino, Cali. It's widely expected that Apple will announce new iPhone models and a redesigned Apple Watch. It's also possible we will see new iPad Pro tablets, and a revamped MacBook or MacBook Air.
Outside of new hardware products, we will likely get a release date for iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS Mojave.
As has been the case for the past few years, Apple will livestream the event for everyone to watch the event as it unfolds. Here's what you need to know.
When
The event will take place on Sept. 12, and starts promptly at:
- 10 a.m. PT
- 1 p.m. ET
- 5 p.m. UTC
Where
Apple has already created a landing page for the event. Bookmark this page so it's easier to find the morning of the event.
The stream will work with iOS devices running iOS 12 or newer, macOS 10.12 or newer, and Windows 10 devices with Microsoft Edge. Apple also notes that current versions of Chrome and Firefox may work with the stream.
