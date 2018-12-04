How to view your Pixel Call Screen transcripts

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pixel's Call Screen feature makes it all too easy to monitor incoming calls from unknown numbers. When the call comes in, you can let Google answer the call for you and view a live transcript of the caller's responses.

However when the feature first launched, as soon as the call ended the transcript of the call disappeared. This made it impossible to review a phone number or important information left by the caller.

As Droid Life pointed out, Reddit users began to notice Call Screen's transcript feature is rolling out to users now.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To check if your Pixel already has the feature, open the Phone app and select the Recents tab. Select a call that used Call Screen then Call Details > See transcript.

If the option to view the transcript isn't available, you have two options: Wait for the feature to eventually reach your device, or join the Phone app beta on the Play Store.

When testing, I didn't have the feature until after enrolling in the beta and updating the Phone app to the latest beta version.