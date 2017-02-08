YouTube's iPhone app got a major Chromecast update

Casting a YouTube video from your phone to your TV is a great way to share videos with friends or just watch by yourself on a larger screen and Chromecast makes it easy to do.

Thanks to a recent update to the YouTube app for iOS, casting YouTube videos from your phone is easier than ever. The iPhone feels less like a phone and more like a TV remote.

Before this update, I'd need to unlock my phone and make my way to the YouTube app to access playback controls. Super annoying. Now, those controls are better integrated into iOS, saving me from needing to return to the YouTube app if using another app or putting down my phone long enough for it to lock.

Controls in the lock screen and Control Center

The updated YouTube app adds playback controls to the lock screen and Control Center, so you can pause a video or skip to the next video without needing to unlock your phone. No matter what you're doing -- like checking Facebook -- those controls are but a swipe away in the Control Center. Even the volume can be adjusted with the side buttons or within the control center.

Enlarge Image Matt Elliott/CNET

Controls on the Apple Watch, too

Apple Watch also gets in on the action and now provides playback controls when casting from the YouTube app.

Unlike the iOS Control Center, the WatchOS Control Center is only one panel; you can't swipe sideways to reveal a second panel of media controls. Instead, press the side button to open the Dock and swipe to the Now Playing app. You should see a small YouTube icon in the upper-right corner to indicate your Watch is connected to the YouTube app. Now Playing offers pause, skip forward and back buttons and a volume slider.

