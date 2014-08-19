For the next two weeks, we'll show you the best ways to get the most out of your tech while traveling. Even if you're just taking a weekend road trip, you've come to the right place.
Expect a new blog every day focusing on a different aspect of travel.
Below you'll find the latest post. Check back tomorrow -- and every day this week -- for a brand new one.
Six tips for great summer photos
Using waterproof gadgets while traveling
Enhance your camera experience with these travel-ready accessories
How to keep in touch with people while traveling
How to keep your car cool on hot days
How to keep your food fresh on long road trips
How to find deals on last minute flights and hotels
