After unboxing your shiny new iPhone 8 ($1,079.00 at Apple) or 8 Plus and powering it up, the daunting task of transferring all of your accounts, messages, contacts and other assorted information is staring you right in the face.

With iOS 11, however, Apple is doing its best to make the process easier. Automatic Setup speeds up the process, at least somewhat, so you spend less time entering information.

Before you begin

Both iPhones used during the setup process will need to be running iOS 11, and more or less sitting next to one another. It's a good idea to have power nearby, as the transfer process can take some time.

Scan, enter passcode, done

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With both devices powered up and next to each other, you will see a prompt on your current iPhone asking if you want to use your iCloud account to set up a new device. Tap Continue.

Your new iPhone will display a funky swirling circle graphic, and your old iPhone will instruct you to scan that circle -- it's the same process used to pair an Apple Watch with an iPhone. Line the circles up to proceed.

With the scan complete, put down your old iPhone and follow the prompts on your new device. You'll need to enter the passcode from your previous device, set up Touch ID and enter your iCloud account password.

Exactly what is transferred?

Using Automatic Setup skips a lot of the smaller setup steps you normally have to go through. According to Apple, Automatic Setup will sign you into iCloud, Keychain, iTunes, App Store, iMessage and FaceTime using your Apple ID.

Other notable settings transferred include language, network, keyboard preferences, places you frequently visit, Siri information, home and health data.

Still need to restore apps, accounts

Outside of your Apple ID info and some settings that transfer to your new iPhone, your apps and accounts still need to be restored. You can restore from an iCloud backup or iTunes following the prompts on the iPhone.