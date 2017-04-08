How to use a Chromebook: Tips, tricks and shortcuts

Kicking the tires on a Chromebook purchase? As a cheaper alternative to a Windows laptop or a MacBook, a Chromebook is an attractive option for budget buyers. The simplicity of Google's Chrome OS, which is little more than its Chrome browser with a bit of window dressing (Windows dressing, if you will), is also a key selling point.

Of course, the other way to look at a Chromebook's streamlined operation is to view its limitations. And, sure, it certainly can't do everything that a more capable, more complex operating system such as Windows or MacOS can. You might not be able to run your favorite apps. Local storage is next to nil. Printing isn't as straightforward as you might think.

Whether you've successfully navigated the five stages of Chromebook acceptance or are still dealing with feelings of denial or anger, our Chromebook coverage can help. Take a spin through our collection of Chromebook tips and tricks to help decide whether a Chromebook makes sense for your computing needs and, if so, how to get the most out of your new machine.

A dozen keyboard shortcuts to make Chrome OS even easier to use.

Google Cloud Print for the win.

What's the Chromebook equivalent of Ctrl-Alt-Delete?

Help the app shelf help you.

Stay woke.

Open as window, says me.

Not all of your files are stored in the cloud. Learn how to move files between your Chromebook and an external hard drive, thumb drive or SD card.

Accessing Dropbox from Chrome OS's file manager is preferable to accessing it through the Chrome browser.

Can't live without a particular Windows program? Here's the trick for running it on your Chromebook.

Screenshots are a quick and easy way to save information or troubleshoot an issue.

They may look the same, but a cheap laptop and a Chromebook are more different than you might expect.

If you're sold on the idea of a Chromebook, then a good launching point to start shopping for one is CNET's list of the best Chromebooks.

If you're still not sold, have a look at our list of the best laptops.