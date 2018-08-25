How to unlock the Galaxy Skin in Fortnite

Samsung and Epic Games teamed up for the Galaxy Note 9 release to gift Samsung customers with a custom Galaxy Skin. With the Note 9 now available, along with the Galaxy Skin, those who play Fortnite surely want to up their look.

The skin itself is pretty sweet. Your character is covered in stars and various other artifacts from outer space. You can watch a video of Fortnite streamer Ninja using the Galaxy Skin a few days ago.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Note 9 gets official, Fortnite coming to Android

Requirements

What's sure to be a disappointment to some, in order to unlock the Galaxy Skin you'll need to have either Samsung's Galaxy Tab ( ) S4 or the Galaxy Note 9. Right now, those two devices are the only devices that will unlock the skin. Could Samsung open up the skin to more of its own devices down the road? Sure! But right now, that's just not the case.

On an eligible device, download and install the Fortnite Installer from Samsung's Galaxy Apps store — not directly from Epic Games. That last part is important.

Follow the rest of the process outlined in this post to completely install the game.

Here's a bit of bad news — Samsung is making it clear that the skin can only be unlocked once per device, so you won't be able to log into a friends phone to unlock the skin.

Preorder promo

If you preordered the Note 9, be it from a carrier or from Samsung directly, you are eligible to pick between a pair of wireless AKG headphones or a Fortnite gaming bundle of 15,000 VBucks and the Galaxy Skin.

For those who picked the Fortnite bundle or didn't pick a promotional item yet, here's how to redeem the bundle and get your VBucks and the Galaxy Skin:

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

On your Note 9, download and install the Shop Samsung app and log into it using your Samsung account. Tap on the menu button (the three lines in the top-left corner) followed by My Inbox. For those who have already registered for the Fortnite bundle, tap View My Status and skip down to Step 6. For those who haven't registered for the bundle yet, go through the process of checking to see if your device is eligible and submitting the Fortnite bundle as your pick. Once you're approved, you'll receive an email directing you back to the app to claim your items. Viewing the status of your promotional order, you'll see a button labeled Redeem Game Bundle; tap it. On the following screen, log into your Epic Games account and then grant the Shop Samsung app permission to access your Epic Games account.

Once that's done, exit the Shop Samsung app and launch Fortnite. If prompted, log in using the same Epic Games account you used in the last step, otherwise, you'll be greeted with a notification congratulating you for unlocking Fortnite bundle, including the Galaxy Skin.

Didn't preorder? Don't worry.

The Galaxy Skin isn't just a preorder perk, it's for all Galaxy Note 9 (and Tab S4) owners. The process, however, changes quite a bit for those who purchased a phone after the preorder period.

According to Samsung, you'll need to do the following: