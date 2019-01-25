How to troubleshoot your Echo Wall Clock

Recently, Amazon stopped selling its Echo Wall Clock temporarily due to a pretty major glitch. Turns out, some customers are having trouble connecting the clock with Alexa speakers. Without this connection, the Echo Wall Clock is, well, just a clock.

If you're one of those people who can't get your clock to work, no need to send it back and wait until new clocks to start shipping. Here are some simple fixes that might correct the problem.

Check the batteries

If your Echo Wall Clock will tell time, but won't show timers from Alexa, CNET's own Rich Brown found a quick fix. Apparently, the batteries that come with the clock aren't the best.

Try using a fresh set of batteries or taking out the Amazon batteries and putting them back in. Both solutions fixed the connectivity issues for Brown. If the LED turns blue, everything should work perfectly.

If you decided not to use batteries and you're still having this problem, try unplugging the power cord for 30 seconds and plugging it back in to reset the clock.

Try resetting Bluetooth

Disconnecting your clock from Bluetooth and pairing it again may be the trick you need. Go to the Alexa app, tap on the Devices icon on the home screen, select your clock and tap Forget Device. Then, go to Menu > Settings > Device settings > Connected Devices > Echo Wall Clock > Unpair.

Now that your clock is removed, you can re-pair it. Say, "Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock," to your Alexa device. Then place the clock in pairing mode by pressing and holding the blue button on the back of the device for 10 seconds.

The LED light on the front of the clock will turn orange when it's ready to pair. When it turns blue, that means it is successfully paired with your Alexa device.

From there, the clock will set itself to the right time and sync with your Alexa device. This can take a few minutes, so be patient. When all of that is done, the LED light will turn off and everything should work like it's supposed to.

Turn off Multi-Room Music

Alarms and timers won't display on your Echo Wall Clock if it is paired with a speaker in a Multi-Room Music group. You'll need to remove the speaker from the group for the clock to work properly.

To remove the speaker without ruining your group, go to the Alexa app, tap the Devices icon > Your Smart Home Skills > Speaker Groups. Find the speaker you want to unpair. Then, tap Unpair Speaker System. The clock should now display your alarms and timers.

